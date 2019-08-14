Phoenix Cannabis Co
About this product
This popular cannabis concentrate contains an impressively high cannabinoid content. Shatter gets its name from the fact that its resin can be cooled into a distinctive brittle sheet. As it goes through an extra filtration process, fats, waxes and some terpenes are removed. Shatter can be enjoyed by dabbing, vaping or placing it in a blunt. Indica. Face Off OG X Animal Mints.
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
52 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!