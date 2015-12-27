Loading…
Logo for the brand Phoenix Cannabis Co

Phoenix Cannabis Co

Bear Candy Shatter

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

This popular cannabis concentrate contains an impressively high cannabinoid content. Shatter gets its name from the fact that its resin can be cooled into a distinctive brittle sheet. As it goes through an extra filtration process, fats, waxes and some terpenes are removed. Shatter can be enjoyed by dabbing, vaping or placing it in a blunt. Indica. Candyland X Animal Cookies.

Animal Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
701 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
