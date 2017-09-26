Phoenix Cannabis Co
Oh Sand Stone! The purest of pure THC-A crystalline gets an extra punch from the strain specific terpenes packed into this stellar concentrate. With 100% cannabis at its core, Sand Stone has what it takes to take you to the limit and back again. Hybrid/Indica. Berry White x Vanilla Sherbet.
Berry White effects
Reported by real people like you
770 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
3% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
