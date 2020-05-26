Phoenix Cannabis Co
Named for its stunning white color and extraordinary purity, Phoenix Cannabis Co.’s Blanco Crumble will woo you with its desirable texture and consistent flavor. Thanks to our proprietary extraction process we’re able to achieve levels of purity that will impress even the most demanding connoisseurs. Hybrid/50. Cherry AK47 X Purple Punch F2.
Cherry Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
15% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
6% of people say it helps with fatigue
