Phoenix Cannabis Co
] Crumble is extracted with butane hash oil (BHO) and can be as potent as Shatter. As the driest form of cannabis, Crumble can be sprinkled on joints for an extra dash of pow. Usually, though, it’s used with dab rigs or vapes. Hybrid/Sativa. Blueberry x Haze.
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,649 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
