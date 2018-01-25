About this product
Hello Entourage Effect! Phoenix Cannabis Co.’s Full Spectrum Premium Vape Oil is perfectly processed to give you all the rich, smooth, flavorful benefits of your favorite plant. Using advanced C-Cell technology, this cart preserves terpene profiles to the max and is available in strain specific varieties. As an added perk we give you an extra 10th of a gram in each cart. Hybrid/Indica. Thin Mint GSC X Blueberry Tahoe.
Blueberry Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
