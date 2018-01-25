About this product
Perfectly balanced, this Phoenix Cannabis Co. trifecta of flower (1.0g), concentrate (0.25g) and kief (0.25g) is delicately rolled in an honest-to-goodness palm leaf for your sensory satisfaction. Hybrid/Indica. Thin Mint GSC X Blueberry Tahoe.
Blueberry Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
