Logo for the brand Phoenix Cannabis Co

Phoenix Cannabis Co

Blueberry Kush Uterpia Cartridge

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Live Resin Uterpia is a mix of live resin and clear distillate of the highest caliber. Created from fresh flash frozen flower, and a complex distillation process, you’ll find that Live Resin Uterpia retains the intense original flavor and fragrance of the Flower. Indica. Blueberry X OG Kush.

Blueberry Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
791 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
