About this product
Perfectly balanced, this Phoenix Cannabis Co. trifecta of flower (1.0g), concentrate (0.25g) and kief (0.25g) is delicately rolled in an honest-to-goodness palm leaf for your sensory satisfaction. Hybrid/Indica. Legendary "midwest USA".
Bubble Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
854 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
