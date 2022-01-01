About this product
Named for its stunning white color and extraordinary purity, Phoenix Cannabis Co.’s Blanco Crumble will woo you with its desirable texture and consistent flavor. Thanks to our proprietary extraction process we’re able to achieve levels of purity that will impress even the most demanding connoisseurs. Hybrid/50. Citral Glue X Cherry Punch.
Proudly produced by a small group of elite cultivators and extractors, Phoenix Cannabis Co. is a hand-crafted brand of ultra-premium, highly-acclaimed marijuana. As a four time winner of the Errl Cup, our celebrated product line includes flower, prepack, pre-roll, vape cartridges and concentrates. Every step of the Phoenix Cannabis Co. process is done by hand in small batches maximizing safety and the full potential of every strain. That means every product bearing the Phoenix Cannabis Co. logo is a sure bet for outstanding quality, safety, potency and full blown enjoyment.