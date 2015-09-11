Phoenix Cannabis Co
Named for its stunning white color and extraordinary purity, Phoenix Cannabis Co.’s Blanco Crumble will woo you with its desirable texture and consistent flavor. Thanks to our proprietary extraction process we’re able to achieve levels of purity that will impress even the most demanding connoisseurs. Hybrid. Thai Sativa X Afghan Indica X Lost Coast OG.
Cherry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
105 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
