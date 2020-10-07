About this product
Hello Entourage Effect! Phoenix Cannabis Co.’s Full Spectrum Premium Vape Oil is perfectly processed to give you all the rich, smooth, flavorful benefits of your favorite plant. Using advanced C-Cell technology, this cart preserves terpene profiles to the max and is available in strain specific varieties. As an added perk we give you an extra 10th of a gram in each cart. Hybrid/50. Cherry AK47 X Purple Punch F2.
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
15% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
6% of people say it helps with fatigue
