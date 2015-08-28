About this product
Live Resin Uterpia is a mix of live resin and clear distillate of the highest caliber. Created from fresh flash frozen flower, and a complex distillation process, you’ll find that Live Resin Uterpia retains the intense original flavor and fragrance of the Flower.
Sativa. Tangie x Lemon Skunk.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
368 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
