Phoenix Cannabis Co
About this product
Hello Entourage Effect! Phoenix Cannabis Co.’s Full Spectrum Premium Vape Oil is perfectly processed to give you all the rich, smooth, flavorful benefits of your favorite plant. Using advanced C-Cell technology, this cart preserves terpene profiles to the max and is available in strain specific varieties. As an added perk we give you an extra 10th of a gram in each cart. Indica. Landrace (Afghanistan or Pakistan).
Hindu Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
880 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!