Ready to chill without having to roll for yourself? Then Tiny Tokes are for you. These half gram strain specific pre-rolls are a great deal and a sweet way to reward yourself. They may be tiny but they sure are mighty! Strain specific packs available.
Phoenix Cannabis Co
Proudly produced by a small group of elite cultivators and extractors, Phoenix Cannabis Co. is a hand-crafted brand of ultra-premium, highly-acclaimed marijuana. As a four time winner of the Errl Cup, our celebrated product line includes flower, prepack, pre-roll, vape cartridges and concentrates. Every step of the Phoenix Cannabis Co. process is done by hand in small batches maximizing safety and the full potential of every strain. That means every product bearing the Phoenix Cannabis Co. logo is a sure bet for outstanding quality, safety, potency and full blown enjoyment.