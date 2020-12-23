About this product
Perfectly balanced, this Phoenix Cannabis Co. trifecta of flower (1.0g), concentrate (0.25g) and kief (0.25g) is delicately rolled in an honest-to-goodness palm leaf for your sensory satisfaction. Hybrid/Indica. Wedding Cake X Gelato 33.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
629 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!