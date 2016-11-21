Loading…
Logo for the brand Phoenix Cannabis Co

Phoenix Cannabis Co

Kalashnikova Full Spectrum PVO

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD
About this product

Hello Entourage Effect! Phoenix Cannabis Co.’s Full Spectrum Premium Vape Oil is perfectly processed to give you all the rich, smooth, flavorful benefits of your favorite plant. Using advanced C-Cell technology, this cart preserves terpene profiles to the max and is available in strain specific varieties. As an added perk we give you an extra 10th of a gram in each cart. Hybrid/50. AK-47 x White Widow.

Kalashnikova effects

Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Focused
39% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!