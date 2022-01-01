About this product
Forgive us. It’s hard not to brag. But with our own 100% quintessential flower at its core, our distinguished wax surpasses your expectations. Fabulously sticky, gooey and ready to zap your world, Phoenix Cannabis Co. wax will no doubt become one of your go-to faves. Hybrid/Indica. Bear Candy x LA Wedding Pop.
About this brand
Proudly produced by a small group of elite cultivators and extractors, Phoenix Cannabis Co. is a hand-crafted brand of ultra-premium, highly-acclaimed marijuana. As a four time winner of the Errl Cup, our celebrated product line includes flower, prepack, pre-roll, vape cartridges and concentrates. Every step of the Phoenix Cannabis Co. process is done by hand in small batches maximizing safety and the full potential of every strain. That means every product bearing the Phoenix Cannabis Co. logo is a sure bet for outstanding quality, safety, potency and full blown enjoyment.