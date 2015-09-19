Loading…
Logo for the brand Phoenix Cannabis Co

Phoenix Cannabis Co

Lemon Fire OG Budder

THC 19%CBD
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Budder is known for its intense potency and abundance of delicious and fragrant terpenes. Budder gets its name from its creamy yellow whipped consistency. As for versatility, Budder can be enjoyed by dabbing, vaping, or even spreading on a joint.
Hybrid/50. Lemon Skunk x Fire OG.

Lemon Fire effects

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
12% of people report feeling headache
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!