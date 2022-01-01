About this product
Crumble is extracted with butane hash oil (BHO) and can be as potent as Shatter. As the driest form of cannabis, Crumble can be sprinkled on joints for an extra dash of pow. Usually, though, it’s used with dab rigs or vapes. Hybrid/50. Mint Chocolate Chip X Papaya Cake.
Proudly produced by a small group of elite cultivators and extractors, Phoenix Cannabis Co. is a hand-crafted brand of ultra-premium, highly-acclaimed marijuana. As a four time winner of the Errl Cup, our celebrated product line includes flower, prepack, pre-roll, vape cartridges and concentrates. Every step of the Phoenix Cannabis Co. process is done by hand in small batches maximizing safety and the full potential of every strain. That means every product bearing the Phoenix Cannabis Co. logo is a sure bet for outstanding quality, safety, potency and full blown enjoyment.