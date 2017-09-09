Phoenix Cannabis Co
Named for its stunning white color and extraordinary purity, Phoenix Cannabis Co.’s Blanco Crumble will woo you with its desirable texture and consistent flavor. Thanks to our proprietary extraction process we’re able to achieve levels of purity that will impress even the most demanding connoisseurs. Indica. Peyote Purple X Cookies Kush.
Peyote Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
