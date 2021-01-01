Phoenix Cannabis Co
Peyote Cookies
Product rating:
About this product
17.9% THC. Hybrid/Indica. Peyote Purple x Cookies Kush.
*STRAINS SELL OUT QUICKLY. PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY BEFORE COMING IN**while supplies last, can not stack discounts, strains vary, discounts cannot be added to these products*
*STRAINS SELL OUT QUICKLY. PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY BEFORE COMING IN**while supplies last, can not stack discounts, strains vary, discounts cannot be added to these products*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!