About this product
Oh Sand Stone! The purest of pure THC-A crystalline gets an extra punch from the strain specific terpenes packed into this stellar concentrate. With 100% cannabis at its core, Sand Stone has what it takes to take you to the limit and back again. Indica. Peyote Purple X Cookies Kush.
Peyote Cookies effects
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
