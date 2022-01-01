About this product
Oh, Sand Stone! The purest of pure THC-A crystalline gets an extra punch from the strain-specific terpenes packed into this stellar concentrate. With 100% cannabis at its core, Sand Stone has what it takes to take you to the limit and back again. Indica. Starburst OG x Purple Punch F2.
About this brand
Phoenix Cannabis Co
Proudly produced by a small group of elite cultivators and extractors, Phoenix Cannabis Co. is a hand-crafted brand of ultra-premium, highly-acclaimed marijuana. As a four time winner of the Errl Cup, our celebrated product line includes flower, prepack, pre-roll, vape cartridges and concentrates. Every step of the Phoenix Cannabis Co. process is done by hand in small batches maximizing safety and the full potential of every strain. That means every product bearing the Phoenix Cannabis Co. logo is a sure bet for outstanding quality, safety, potency and full blown enjoyment.