About this product
Sticky, shiny and crumbly, Sugar Wax is a concentrate derived by butane extraction. Unlike regular wax, sugar wax is vacuumed and heat purged. This process of nucleation preserves maximum terpene content and boosts the flavor profile for a truly magnificent experience. Hybrid/Indica. Cherry Space Queen X Cotton Candy
Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!