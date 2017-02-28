About this product
Hello Entourage Effect! Phoenix Cannabis Co.’s Full Spectrum Premium Vape Oil is perfectly processed to give you all the rich, smooth, flavorful benefits of your favorite plant. Using advanced C-Cell technology, this cart preserves terpene profiles to the max and is available in strain specific varieties. As an added perk we give you an extra 10th of a gram in each cart. Sativa. Strawberry Fields X Haze.
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,889 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
