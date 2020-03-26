Phoenix Cannabis Co
Oh Sand Stone! The purest of pure THC-A crystalline gets an extra punch from the strain specific terpenes packed into this stellar concentrate. With 100% cannabis at its core, Sand Stone has what it takes to take you to the limit and back again. Hybrid/Indica. Original Glue X Fire OG.
288 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
