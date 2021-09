About this product

As the acidic form of THC, THC-A is a raw, non-psychoactive cannabinoid compound found in cannabis. It can be consumed at high levels in its raw form and is reported to have numerous possible therapeutic benefits. When activated by heat, THC-A becomes psychoactive and a monitored dose is suggested. THC-A can be ingested, vaped, added to edibles, and even used as a bowl-topper.