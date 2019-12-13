Loading…
Logo for the brand Phoenix Cannabis Co

Phoenix Cannabis Co

Wedding Pie Crumble

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD
About this product

Crumble is extracted with butane hash oil (BHO) and can be as potent as Shatter. As the driest form of cannabis, Crumble can be sprinkled on joints for an extra dash of pow. Usually, though, it’s used with dab rigs or vapes. Hybrid/Indica. Wedding Cake X Grape Pie.

Wedding Cake effects

1,338 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
