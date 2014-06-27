About this product
Purple Gorilla has strong grape flavors and purple hues. It is a strong relaxer and is good for a creative relaxed day.
Our pre-rolls are made with bud not shake or trim. Each pre-roll is one gram of flower.
About this strain
Purple Gorilla
Purple Gorilla, named for its violet, oversized buds, is an indica-dominant strain that originated in the Bay Area of California. While we can’t be sure of its lineage, it is known for its potency and relief of pain, insomnia, migraines, and muscle spasms. Its aroma is a sweet fusion of grape, cherry, and citrus, which brings even more allure to its purple, trichome-speckled buds. With a short flowering time of 7 to 8 weeks, this medicinal gem produces massive yields.
Purple Gorilla effects
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
