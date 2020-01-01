PhytoSciences Consulting

Phytosciences is a scientific organization that brings an advanced approach to the development of cannabis testing methodology. We will always enforce strict testing procedures that produce consistent results, and aid in the development of pure, safe, and effective products for patients. Phytosciences aims to develop a robust standard for the development of validated cannabis testing methods. Our purpose is to form innovative collaborations to be leaders in the key areas of cannabinoid testing and novel cannabinoid-based product development. Phytosciences supports national and state advocacy/lobbying efforts to change legislation that establish the appropriate development of cannabis testing regulations and procedures.