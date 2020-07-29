Pianta Tinta
Super High CBD whole plant tincture-MedSyn 1:1 ratio
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 14%
About this product
Strain: MedSyn sativa dominant
Ratio: 1:1 CBD:THC
CBD: 14.689 mg/mL
THC: 11.106 mg/mL
CBDa: 3.014 mg/mL
CBC: 0.838 mg/mL
CBG: 0.650 mg/mL
CBGa: 0.144 mg/mL
CBN: 0.097 mg/mL
THCv: 0.096 mg/mL
THCa: 0.092 mg/mL
CBDv: 0.067 mg/mL
CBDa: 0.018 mg/mL
CBL: 0.008 mg/mL
1 fl oz = $85
1/2 fl oz = $42.50
Premium grade, alcohol based whole plant tincture. Tinctures make dosing easy and efficient! Can be effective for pain, inflammation, spasms, anxiety, depression, neurological issues, seizure disorders and much more....
