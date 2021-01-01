Loading…
Logo for the brand Pianta Tinta

Pianta Tinta

Super High CBD tincture - Master Hemp CBD

About this product

Strain: Master Hemp CBD, sativa dominant hybrid, whole plant, this is NOT industrial Hemp!!

Ratio 17:1 CBD:THC Total CBD per 1 oz bottle=402mg

CBD: 13.4 mg/mL

CBG: 0.60 mg/mL

THC: 0.79 mg/mL

1 fl oz = $80
1/2 fl oz = $40

It can be helpful for people with anxiety, pain, inflammation, neurological issues, gut issues and much more. 190 proof non gmo ethyl alcohol base. Lab tested through Steep Hill Labs
