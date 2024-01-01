Jealousy X Sherblato Lil Piff

by Piff Stixs
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Jealousy X Sherblato:
• 5 1/2 Gram Infused Cannabis Pre-Rolls
• Infused with Diamond Sauce & Live Rosin
• Dusted with Kief
• Hybrid Strain

PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with diamond sauce and live rosin. Each Lil Piff is rolled in kief, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

