Jealousy X Sherblato:

• 5 1/2 Gram Infused Cannabis Pre-Rolls

• Infused with Diamond Sauce & Live Rosin

• Dusted with Kief

• Hybrid Strain



PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with diamond sauce and live rosin. Each Lil Piff is rolled in kief, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.

