Apple Fritter:

• 5 1/2 Gram Infused Pre-Roll

• Infused with Liquid Diamond Sauce

• Dusted with Bubble Hash

• Hybrid Strain



Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, apple after taste.



PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with liquid diamond sauce and rolled in bubble hash, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.

