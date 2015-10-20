Blueberry Diesel:

• 5 1/2 Gram Infused Pre-Roll

• Infused with Liquid Diamond Sauce

• Dusted with Bubble Hash

• Hybrid Strain



Blueberry Diesel is a cross of two favorite strains, Blueberry and Sour Diesel. It is probably best known for its strong blueberry smell with hints of fuel from its Diesel lineage. Blueberry flavors overwhelm its sticky flowers, which should have plenty of trichomes and long orange hairs.



PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with liquid diamond sauce and rolled in bubble hash, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.

