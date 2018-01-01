Hindu Kush:

• 5 1/2 Gram Infused Pre-Roll

• Infused with Liquid Diamond Sauce

• Dusted with Bubble Hash

• Indica Strain



Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a high with a deep sense of calm and relaxation.



PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with liquid diamond sauce and rolled in bubble hash, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.