Sunday Driver:

• 5 1/2 Gram Infused Pre-Roll

• Infused with Liquid Diamond Sauce

• Dusted with Bubble Hash

• Indica Strain



Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor.



PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with liquid diamond sauce and rolled in bubble hash, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.

