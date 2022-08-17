Sunset Sherbert:

• 5 1/2 Gram Infused Pre-Roll

• Infused with Liquid Diamond Sauce

• Dusted with Bubble Hash

• Indica Strain



Sunset Sherbet is a delicious, sweet, and fruity strain with an unforgettable flavor profile. This strain exhibits powerful, full-body effects that are elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy and carefree state of mind.



PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with liquid diamond sauce and rolled in bubble hash, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.