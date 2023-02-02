Peanut Butter Rntz:

• 1 Gram Infused Cannabis Pre-Roll

• Infused with Liquid Diamond Sauce

• Dusted with Bubble Hash

• Hybrid Strain



Peanut Butter Runtz is sought out for its dynamic flavors of spicy, nutty, fruity sweetness. It’s hard not to geek out over this high-quality bud! This is a great strain for anyone needing to get to sleep and stay asleep.



PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with liquid diamond sauce and rolled in bubble hash, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.



