Piff Liquid Diamond Sauce Cart - Cerial Milk

by Piff Stixs
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Piff Liquid Diamond Sauce Cart - Cerial Milk :
• 1 Gram Glass Cart
• Ceramic Tip
• Infused with Liquid Diamond Sauce
• Strain Specific Terps
• No Botanical Terps

Piff Liquid Diamond Sauce Carts are made with strain specific terps, no botanical terps. Our glass carts have an glass body/ceramic tip and ceramic coil for even safe heating. Our Glass carts are long lasting and create a more consistent vaping experience over time. Delicious and smooth!

About this strain

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

