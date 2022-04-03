Rainbow Banana:

• Glass Cart Vape 1 Gram

• Cannabis Concentrate

• Made with fresh frozen flower

• 1st Place winner 2022 Oregon Growers Cup



PIFF STIXS Solventless Live Rosin is made with high quality premium indoor flower. Our cannabis is frozen after harvest, and cold cured. Voted 1st place winner 2022 BEST SOLVENTLESS LIVE ROSIN by Oregon Growers Cup. Our live rosin is in a league of its own! With Piff's incredible potency, taste and purity, you'll be sure to reach for this glass cart!



