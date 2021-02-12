Tang Breath:

• 1.5 Gram Infused Glass Tip Blunt

• Solventless Live Resin

• Dusted with Keif

• Hybrid Strain



PIFF STIXS Blunts are glass tipped infused blunts made with high quality premium indoor flower, never shake. Our flower is infused with live solventless rosin adding an even higher level of THC. With Piff's incredible potency, taste and purity, reach for this glass tipped gem of a blunt.

