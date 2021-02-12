About this product
Tang Breath:
• 2 Gram Infused Glass Tip Blunt
• Solventless Live Resin
• Hybrid Strain
PIFF STIXS Blunts are glass tipped infused blunts made with high quality premium indoor flower, never shake. Our flower is infused with live solventless rosin adding an even higher level of THC. With Piff's incredible potency, taste and purity, reach for this glass tipped gem of a blunt.
About this strain
Tang Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
87% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Bipolar disorder
25% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
