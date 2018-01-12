About this product
• 5 1/2 Gram Infused Cannabis Pre-Rolls
• Infused with Diamond Sauce & Live Rosin
• Dusted with Kief
• Indica Strain
PIFF STIXS is an infused pre-roll made with high-quality premium indoor flower, never shake. The flower is infused with diamond sauce and live rosin. Each Lil Piff is rolled in kief, covering the outside adding a higher level of THC and flavor.
About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.
