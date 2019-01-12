About this strain
Bred by Crockett Farms and DNA Genetics, Crockett’s Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of an old Haze and The Ranger. The flavor and smell of Crockett’s Haze holds onto the traditional incense flavor of Haze with slight citrus and tropical notes. Expect energizing effects that pair well with music and hikes.
Crockett’s Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
71% of people report feeling creative
Dizzy
28% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
42% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
