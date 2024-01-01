About this product
The tincture is easy to use, simply spray under your tongue and hold for 30 seconds before swallowing. With each spray, you'll experience a burst of flavor and a powerful dose of cannabinoids.
The Stratosphere Strawberry flavor profile is sure to delight your taste buds with its delicious blend of sweet and fruity strawberry notes. This spray tincture is designed to provide you with a truly out-of-this-world experience, thanks to its powerful blend of cannabinoids
The Black Hole Blueberry flavor profile is sure to send you to space with its delicious blend of sweet and tangy blueberry notes. This spray tincture is the perfect way to experience the full range of benefits of hemp derived THC, due to is potent blend of cannabinoids
Our tincture is made with only the highest quality ingredients, using a proprietary extraction process that ensures the purity and potency of each batch. It's also free from harmful additives and solvents, ensuring a safe and natural experience.
About this brand
Pinnacle Hemp
We started with a father looking to help his daughter who was diagnosed with complex partial epilepsy. After getting no answers or relief from doctors, Kevin Lacey started putting as much time and research as he could into hemp and CBD. Once he saw the relief it provided his daughter he was convinced. Starting in 2014, Kevin put his all into helping as many people as he could, Pinnacle Hemp was founded.
Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.
