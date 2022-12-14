About this product
Pinnacle Maxx Relief cream offers the maximum amount of relief possible. The Maxx Relief proprietary blend helps soothe achy muscles, and reduce inflammation, while also moisturizing and nourishing skin. Offered only in 1500mg strength, this relief cream is guaranteed to get the job done.
Gently massage a small amount, into sore muscles, aching joints, and tense areas.
Pinnacle Hemp *High Times Award Winner
We started with a father looking to help his daughter who was diagnosed with complex partial epilepsy. After getting no answers or relief from doctors, Kevin Lacey started putting as much time and research as he could into hemp and CBD. Once he saw the relief it provided his daughter he was convinced. Starting in 2014, Kevin put his all into helping as many people as he could, Pinnacle Hemp was founded.
Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.
