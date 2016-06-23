Rift Multiverse 2g Pen – D9 + THCO + THCP – Death Star
Delta 9 + THCO + THCP, properties which deliver an unbeatable headrush, make up the Alien Rock Candy, Galactic Jack, and Death Star flavors; Whereas HHC + HHCO + THCP, the euphoric cannabinoid blend, make up the Skywalker OG, Jupiter OG, and Stardawg Guava flavors. The days of worrying about running out are finally over, as these contain twice the amount of oil of any other cart or pen sold on this website!
Death Star, also known as "Deathstar," is a popular indica marijuana strain bred from a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel. Death Star offers skunky sweet jet fuel aromas that are pungent and fill up your nostrils. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quit a powerful buzz. The effects of Death Star can be slow to arrive, but once they do, this strain will take away all of your worries and replace them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Death Star is ideal for daytime of nighttime use. This strain was originally bred in Ohio, but now has friends throughout the galaxy.
Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.