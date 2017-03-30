Rift Multiverse 2g Pen – D9 + THCO + THCP – Galactic Jack
About this product
Delta 9 + THCO + THCP, properties which deliver an unbeatable headrush, make up the Alien Rock Candy, Galactic Jack, and Death Star flavors; Whereas HHC + HHCO + THCP, the euphoric cannabinoid blend, make up the Skywalker OG, Jupiter OG, and Stardawg Guava flavors. The days of worrying about running out are finally over, as these contain twice the amount of oil of any other cart or pen sold on this website!
About this strain
Galactic Jack is a soaring sativa-dominant hybrid that is out of this world. By crossing the universally appreciated Jack Herer with the interstellar royalty of Space Queen, Heroes of the Farm Genetics developed an energetic strain that is great for staying productive. Galactic Jack provides an aroma of sweet lemons mixed with flavors of skunky grapefruit and effects best described as uplifting and carefree.
